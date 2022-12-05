A MAN appears to have been knocked unconscious during a brawl in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in Coney Street at about 11.20pm last Friday evening, when a group of people were involved in an altercation.

A spokesperson said CCTV operators reported a man being punched to the ground and appearing unconscious after hitting his head as he fell.

"Two men were seen to run off from the incident and were subsequently arrested by officers and taken into police custody on suspicion of affray," they said.

"However, the victim who was seen lying in the ground had left the scene prior to police attendance.

"Officers are appealing to him to come forward."

They asked the man who was assaulted, of anyone who knew who he was, to email Andrew.boyles@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone101 and ask for PC Andrew Boyles.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12220214544 when passing on information.