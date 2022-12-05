A YOUNG man who died after falling from a roof in York city centre has been named as an inquest opened into his death.

He was Joel Matthew Addyman, 20, of Dringhouses, who died of a traumatic brain injury after being taken to York Hospital following the incident on November 23.

The inquest heard that he had climbed on to the roof of a building in High Ousegate and was injured when he fell to the ground.

The inquest was adjourned to a later date.

The Press reported on the day of the tragedy how High Ousegate was cordoned off by police for several hours following the incident, which happened in the early hours.

North Yorkshire Police said the road was closed to allow emergency services, including the police, fire and rescue and the ambulance service, to respond to the incident and to attend to the injured man.