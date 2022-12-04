Firefighters rescued a young deer which had got stuck in a canal near Selby.

Fire cews from selby and Pontefract were called out at just before 10am this morning to Sudforth Lane in the village of Beal, between Selby and Eggborough.

"Reach poles and crew power (were) used to rescue deer who was then checked over at scene by a vet, and then made its own way back to the forest," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue reported.