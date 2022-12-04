FAIRFAX House’s popular ‘Townmouse’ exhibition has been extended right up to Christmas – thanks to record demand.

The exhibition – which features more than 200 cheeky hand-crafted mice dressed in traditional 18th Century clothing hidden around the Georgian house in Castlegate – was due to end this week.

But it has proved so popular that it is now remaining open right up to December 23 so more people have the chance to see it.

The colony of mice who have taken over the Georgian house and museum include mouse versions of Viscount Fairfax and his daughter Ann.

And not all of the mice are that well behaved. Many are quite mischievous - skiing down the house's many bannisters, for example.

Andrew Morrison, chief executive of York Civic Trust which runs the museum, said: “The exhibition has gone really well to date – we are receiving lots of positive reviews and some visitors are returning to the exhibition again and again.

“It’s great to see young people having a fun time in Fairfax House. The mice are having a ball - it is a very photogenic exhibition which has involved a large amount of voluntary community involvement. We’re very pleased to extend the run to allow more people to see it.”

Livvy Golby-Kirk, Fairfax House’s Marketing and Communications Officer, added: “It will mean even more people can come and visit the mice.

“We’ve had incredible feedback about the exhibition from visitors of all ages, and we’ve seen a record number of visitors coming to spot the mice as a result.”

The Townmouse Christmas exhibition is very different from Fairfax House’s previous Christmas displays.

“It melds the grandeur of an eighteenth-century Christmas with playful and novel displays designed to bring together the whole family,” Andrew said.

“What is certain is that the mice have captured people’s hearts.

A Townmouse Christmas remains open until December 23. Entry to the exhibition is free for under 16s and £7.50 for adults, with a free annual ticket included.