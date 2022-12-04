If you went down to the woods today… you might have bumped into a friendly police officer.
Police community support officers (PCSOs) were among those who attended the Friends of Danesmead Woods’ annual community Christmas event.
“We had a great time engaging with the community, helping to decorate the area with Christmas themed decorations, created by the children and ourselves,” a police spokesperson said.
“Despite the rain, it was a great morning, and we want to thank the ‘Friends of Danesmead Woods community’ for inviting us down.”
The Friends group said there had been a ‘wonderful turnout’ for their annual wood decoration event.
“Children enjoyed colouring their own decorations - and mulled wine, hot drinks and mince pies were enjoyed,” the group said on Facebook.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here