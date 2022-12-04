If you went down to the woods today… you might have bumped into a friendly police officer.

Police community support officers (PCSOs) were among those who attended the Friends of Danesmead Woods’ annual community Christmas event.

“We had a great time engaging with the community, helping to decorate the area with Christmas themed decorations, created by the children and ourselves,” a police spokesperson said.

“Despite the rain, it was a great morning, and we want to thank the ‘Friends of Danesmead Woods community’ for inviting us down.”

The Friends group said there had been a ‘wonderful turnout’ for their annual wood decoration event.

“Children enjoyed colouring their own decorations - and mulled wine, hot drinks and mince pies were enjoyed,” the group said on Facebook.