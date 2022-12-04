SOME of the world's great train journeys will be calling at York next week - thanks to an illustrated talk by Dave Birtle of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway's York group.

Dave has travelled the world, from the Tatra mountains to the Rio Grande and the Australian outback, to photograph trains.

And next Wednesday he'll be at St Lawrence's Church Hall in York at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway's next York group meeting to give an illustrated talk about his travels, 'Where in the World'.

It promises to be a 'magical mystery tour' of great train journeys from three continents and six countries.

A locomotive from the Durango and Silverton Railroad crossing Tefft Bridge in the Animas River Gorge in the western United States (Image: Dave Birtle)

Dave's stunning photos include a steam locomotive on the Cumbres and Toltec Railroad silhouetted against the rising sun soon after departure from Antonito, Colorado; a locomotive from the Durango and Silverton Railroad crossing Tefft Bridge in the Animas River Gorge in the western United States; and Australia's famous train 'The Overland' climbing out of Callington, South Australia on the final leg of its 10-hour journey from Melbourne to Adelaide.

The talk starts at 12 noon in St Lawrence's Church Hall on Wednesday December 14, admission £3.

A ZSSK (Slovakian State Railways) express train from Kosice to Bratislava passes the foot of the Tatra Mountains (Image: Dave Birtle)