The Bootham level crossing on Wigginton Road will be closed overnight on Monday December 6, from 11.05pm on Monday evening until 6.25am on Tuesday morning, for railway maintenance work.
It will be closed again overnight from 11.35pm on Tuesday, December 13 until 5.55am on Wednesday, December 14, for the same reason.
Traffic barriers will be in place during the closures, and an alternative route for diverted cars will be signposted.
Other temporary road closures this month will include:
- Jackson Street, York: a 94 metre section of the street from its junction with Bowling Green Lane will be closed from 8am on Monday December 12 until 5pm on Tuesday December 13 for electricity supply connection work
- Askham Lane, York: the road will be closed between its junctions with Grange Lane and Ridgeway From 7pm on Tuesday December until 11.59pm on Wednesday December 14 for resurfacing
- Avenue Terrace, York: the road will be closed for 32 metres from its junction with Avenue Road from 8am on Tuesday December 13 until 11.59pm on Wednesday December 14 for work on water mains
