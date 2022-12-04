The Bootham level crossing on Wigginton Road will be closed overnight on Monday December 6, from 11.05pm on Monday evening until 6.25am on Tuesday morning, for railway maintenance work.

It will be closed again overnight from 11.35pm on Tuesday, December 13 until 5.55am on Wednesday, December 14, for the same reason.

Traffic barriers will be in place during the closures, and an alternative route for diverted cars will be signposted.

Other temporary road closures this month will include: