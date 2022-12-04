POLICE have released this image of a moped which was badly damaged in a collision with a car on Lawrence Street yesterday.

As reported in The Press, a delivery rider had to be taken to hospital following a collision between his moped and a car on Lawrence Street just after 12.15pm on Saturday.

The 42-year-old man was given first aid, then taken to hospital by ambulance with shoulder, neck, back and pelvis injuries.

Lawrence Street was closed for some time following the collision as emergency services attended the scene.

North Yorkshire police tweeted today: "We were helping our response colleagues yesterday at a serious road traffic collision on Lawrence Street.

"Thank you for your cooperation, as we know it was already a busy Saturday, without the diversions."

Staff at Cafe Moto provided hot tea for emergency services at the scene, police added.