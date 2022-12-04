A brick lean-to at a house in Malton was deliberately set on fire last night, firefighters say.
Fire crews were called out to East Mount in Malton at just after 3.30am.
They found a brick lean-to filled with rubbish well alight.
"Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet, lighting, small tools, triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera," a spokeperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
"The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate."
