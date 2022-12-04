A boat was abandoned at the side of the road - then deliberately set on fire.

Fiorefighters were called out to Lumsfield Lane at Burton Salmon, near Selby, at just after 11.15pm last night.

"Crew from Selby along with colleagues from West Yorkshire attended a fire to a boat that had been abandoned at the side of a road," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

"This was extinguished using 1 hose reel jet and breathing apparatus. This fire is believed to have been started deliberately."