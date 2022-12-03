Three people were left with minor injuries following a three-car collision on the A64 at Huttons Ambo this afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the scene by police at 4.15pm to 'make (the) vehicles safe'.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue says no-one was trapped in any of the cars.
"Firecrew gave first aid to three persons with minor injuries, cleared carriageway and made vehicles safe," a spokesperson said.
