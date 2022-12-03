A car caught fire on the southbound carriageway of the A1 near Boroughbridge today.

Firefighters from Boroughbridge and Knaresborough who were called to the scene just after 12noon say an engine fault was to blame.

The occupants of the Vauxhall Zafira had left the scene by the time fire crews arrived.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they were 'believed to have been picked up by another vehicle prior to arrival of emergency services'.