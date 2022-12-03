A delivery rider had to be taken to hospital following a collision between his moped and a car on Lawrence Street early this afternoon.
Firefighters attended the scene just after 12.15pm.
"No persons were trapped, but the moped rider – a 42 year old male delivery driver - was given initial first aid prior to paramedics arrival, before transport to hospital with shoulder, neck, back and pelvis injuries," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
As The Press reported earlier today, Lawrence Street was closed for some time following the collision as emergency services attended the scene.
