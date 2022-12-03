SANTA has arrived at a popular air museum near York - and has even set up his own 'Santa Airlines'.

Over the next few weekends, Santa will be setting up camp inside an original Second World War transport aircraft at the Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington.

The popular tourist destination has dubbed its unique Santa's grotto 'Santa Airlines'.

Young visitors will be able to meet Santa in the Dakota paratrooper transport and get a present.

Each visit lasts up to an hour and includes storytime in the Departure Lounge.

"Please note that, as with all airlines, you need to check in before departure time!" a spokesperson for the air museum said.

There are also activities run by Santa's helpers and the chance for grown-ups to taste mulled wine - served from an original period Naafi tea wagon that was originally used to supply tea and cake to RAF ground crew.

Santa Airlines is running every Saturday and Sunday for the next three weeks and costs £7.50 per child, bookable online.

For more information, go to www.yorkshireairmuseum.org/events