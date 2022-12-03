York was heaving this afternoon as crowds flocked to the city centre on what was the start of the first weekend of Advent.
They thronged the busy Christmas market; applauded buskers in St Helen's Square and at Minster Gates; and even braved the cold weather to sit out at pavement cafés.
Here is a glimpse of the city cenytre this afternoon in pictures...
The carousel in King's Square was one centre of attraction...
In Petergate, visitors braved the cold weather to sit out at pavement cafés...
... while at Minster Yard, the statue of Constatine stood guard over the Minster's 'winter village', where the open-air tables were busy.
Minster Gates, where a lone busker stood entertaining passers-by, was crowded with people.
As was Davygate, where the crowds were so thick it was hard to push through.
A busker in front of St Helen's Church in St Helen's Square managed to create a small oasis of calm...
... while the colourfully-lighted trees in Parliament Street brought an undeniable cheer to the Christmas market
