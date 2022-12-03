UPDATE: The Press understands that traffic is now flowing again on Lawrence Street.
Lawrence Street is closed while emergency services deal with a collision near the BP garage.
Police are urging motorists to expect delays - and to take an alternative route if they can until the road reopens.
We'll bring you further updates when we have them.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here