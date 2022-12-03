Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after two people were seriously injured in a collision near Stokesley yesterday afternoon.

A man in his sixties and a woman in her fifties were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the woman remains in a critical condition.

Both were in a silver Audi driving along the A172 Stokesley by-pass between the junction with Thirsk Road and the A173 roundabout.

The car was in collision with a silver Toyota Hilux pick-up travelling in the opposite direction at about 4.25pm.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota Hilux, two men in their 20s, suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed to allow the casualties to be attended to and to allow collision investigators to examine the scene and recover the vehicles. It reopened at around midnight.

Police have have thanked members of the public who stopped at the scene to provide first aid and assist the emergency services.

They are now appealing to anyone who saw either of the vehicles before the collision, or who witnessed the collision but have not yet spoken to them, to come forward.

They are also appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident or the time leading up to it to contact them.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, email Traffic Constable 1255 Jack.dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Jack Dodsworth.

Please quote reference number 12220213703 when passing on information.