UKRAINIAN refugees who fled the Russian invasion of their home country will be celebrating Christmas in traditional Ukrainian style in Poppleton.

They are planning a 'Vertep' - a traditional Ukrainian nativity performance - at Poppleton Methodist Hall at 7pm on December 15.

The performance will include traditional folk scenes like those shown in every Ukrainian village and town over the Christmas period.

The show will be performed by Ukrainian families now living in York - among them Lesya Onyshkevich from Lviv, who will perform and sing with all her three children.

"Our traditions and culture unite us," Lesya said.

Ukrainian journalist and writer Anna Gorozhenko, who is from Kyiv but is now staying with her daughter in Poppleton, said: “We will show how significant and amazingly old is our culture and our heritage.

"You will learn about Ukrainian heritage and be face-to-face with traditional Ukrainian costumes of the Baroque period.”

Vertep has its roots in the 16th century.

The Christmas nativity is traditionally performed in Ukraine by adults and children, who take on the different roles of biblical and national characters, and also sing Christmas carols.

Entry to the performance in Poppleton is free, but any donations will go to Stand with Ukraine - York.

English subtitles will be included.