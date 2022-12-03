LOCALS are being invited to have their say on improvements to the riverside path running from Jubilee Terrace to Scarborough Bridge.

The council has set aside £600,000 to make improvements to the path – which provides quick access to the city centre for people living at the west end of Leeman Road.

Local people say it will be even more vital once the National Railway Museum closes the city centre end of Leeman Road in October next year to start construction on the expanded museum.

They have called for work on upgrading the path- which is susceptible to flooding - to be completed BEFORE Leeman Road is closed.

The council has now launched a consultation asking local people exactly what improvements they would like to see made to the path.

“Key areas for consideration include lighting, seating, security, widening or segregating the path, reducing the impact of flooding and surfacing,” a council spokesperson said.

“The feedback received will then help shape a detailed design and inform a planning application for the scheme.

“While all the potential improvements may not be possible in the final design within the current funding package, this consultation is a key element of understanding how to deliver the best design possible.

“It aims to understand the main concerns of local residents and path users to make informed decisions, and additional funding will be sought where necessary.”

The riverside path is susceptible to flooding (Image: Supplied)

David Finch, chairperson of the Friends of Leeman Park, said the path was a vital connecting route to the city centre for those living in the Water End/ Salisbury Terrace area.

He said the key priorities were to make the path flood resilient - and to improve lighting and security.

"People are afraid to use the path at night," he said. "There have been assaults on that route."

He added that it was vital that the council got on with the work quickly, ahead of the closure of Leeman Road. "Time is running out!" he said.

Two drop-in events are being held at St. Barnabas Church on Jubilee Terrace - next Saturday, December 10, from 10.30am to 3.30pm, and on Tuesday December 13 from 12.30pm to 7pm.

York residents can also take part in the survey online at www.york.gov.uk/RiversidePath The consultation runs until Sunday January 8.

Councillor Andy D’Agorne, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Transport at City of York Council, said: “We know this is an important route for residents and we want to hear from them about their concerns and priorities so we get the best scheme we can using the available funding.

“We recognise the importance of making it safer and easier for people to move around the city, so we want people to get involved and share their ideas so they can be factored into the designs and plans for this path.”

Holgate ward’s Labour councillors have been pushing the council for years to improve lighting and seating along the path, and protect it from flooding.

Ward councillors Rachel Melly, David Heaton and Kallum Taylor at the Jubilee Terrace end of the riverside route (Image: Supplied)

Cllr Kallum Taylor said: “We’re pleased that this seems to be finally progressing as it’s taken years of lobbying from us as Ward Councillors to get the council to this point.

“We strongly encourage all interested residents to engage positively with the consultation and, equally, expect the council to listen to them and see this scheme through properly. “We’ve come too far on this to end up with half-measures and the pending closure of Leeman Road only increases the importance of the project.”