Apple iPhone users are being warned of a fire risk caused by dangerous phone chargers being sold on Amazon.

The AXIULOO 20W USB C Fast Charger Plug has been recalled as it presents a serious risk of electric shock and fire.

The listing has since been removed from Amazon due to the risks.

A spokesman from The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) said: “The product presents a serious risk of electric shock as the mains plug does not meet the dimensional requirements of BS 1363.

“The width of the line and neutral pins were found to be out with the required limits of 6.22mm-6.48mm.

“There has also been a known fire caused by the product due to the non-compliant plug.

“The product does not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.”

It comes after the OPSS issued a safety warning to parents over a baby product that presents a risk of serious harm or death.

The Baby self-feeding pillows are designed to enable babies to bottle feed without the assistance of supervision of a caregiver, creating a risk of serious harm or death from choking on the feed or aspiration pneumonia.

A spokesman said: “A baby, which is the intended user of the product, does not have the dexterity or cognitive ability to control the flow of bottle feed, or to know when to stop feeding, or to take action if it gags or chokes or to otherwise signal or raise alarm if something is going wrong.

Baby self-feeding pillows, intended for babies to bottle feed without assistance, are dangerous and should not be used. These products present a risk of serious harm or death. Stop using immediately and dispose of the product safely. More information at: https://t.co/GPIK9a5qPW pic.twitter.com/n73HxuH1Ar — Office for Product Safety and Standards (@OfficeforSandS) November 30, 2022

“Crucial to this, gagging is characterised by noise and coughing, whereas choking is characterised by silence because of the blockage to the airway.

“The most common reason for babies to choke on feed is because the liquid is being dispensed faster than it can swallow.

“The harm in relation to aspiration pneumonia follows a similar sequence of events, but a choking event does not occur. However, the baby does breathe in liquid which goes on to cause an infection resulting in pneumonia.

“The risks from choking and aspiration pneumonia are entirely related to the design and intended use of the product – these risks cannot be mitigated by instructions.”