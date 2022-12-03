New figures from the National Savings and Investments (NS&I) have revealed that over two million Premium Bond prizes worth a total of £79.4 million remain unclaimed.

With prizes including five worth £100,000 and nine worth £50,000, many could be missing out on a lot of extra savings during these hard times.

But now, there is a way for you to check as NS&I has shared an explainer on the unclaimed prizes by value and region.

The news comes as the Money Saving Expert site shared details on the prizes.

Altogether there are over 2.2 million prizes unclaimed across the UK, with NS&I sharing that they contact winners but if the prize is not claimed after 18 months it's marked as unclaimed.

The prizes that are not yet claimed include over a million £25, more than 50 £5,000, 11 £25,000 and more.

The South East and London have the most unclaimed prizes with over 750,000 whilst the North West has more than 202,083.

Plus there is another 244,857 prizes unclaimed by people who live overseas or have unknown locations.

Check to see if you could have an unclaimed Premium Bond prize

To see if you have won but are unaware, you can use the prize checker app or contact NS&I.

Normally you would be notified of a win via text, email or post so it's important to check your old emails and look through the post too.

You can also write to NS&I but you'll need to include your name, address, NS&I number or the Premium Bond- holders number, letters are to be sent to NS&I, Sunderland, SR43 2SB.

But if you don't know your details for the account you can phone NS&I or write to them asking for a replacement bond record to be sent to you.

Find out more information via Money Saving Expert or NS&I.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living.

This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year.

We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers.

The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch. Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.