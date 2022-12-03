If you store milk in the door of your fridge, it turns out you are doing it wrong, according to a viral TikTok video.

According to the money saving experts behind the Cost of Living Crisis Tips TikTok page, storing milk in the door of your fridge could be costing you money.

The page shares tips and tricks to save money amid the ongoing cost of living crisis with more than 1.2 million likes so far.

In one of their latest videos, they warn: “Don’t put milk in the fridge door.

“When you open the fridge door it pulls away from the cool air affecting the freshness, put it at the back of the fridge instead to make it last longer, saving you money!”

The video has amassed more than 725,000 views and hundreds of comments but not everyone was convinced.

One social media user commented: “But the door is open for like 2 seconds, maybe 10 depending on what you go in for but usually it’s shut straight away.”

Cost of Living Crisis Tips replied: “Yes and how many times do you open it a day? It adds up.”

Another added: “my milk goes in the door and is still good a week after use by date.”

“It does actually work. I put ours behind the sprouts and the kids can't find it so it lasts a lot longer,” joked a third.

Although others were thankful for the advice. “Good tip,” commented one user while another added: “I’ve just had to pour half of one of them away as it had gone off before the bbf date.”

Cost of Living Crisis Tips replied: “Most likely exposed to warm temperatures.”

