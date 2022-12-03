People living in the Beck View Road area of Beverley have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters tackle a serious fire in the town's Swinemoor Industrial Estate.

Locals have taken to Twitter to describe being woken up several hours ago by explosions.

Chris Parker tweeted earlier this morning: "Big fire over the Weel end of Grovehill Road in Beverley.

"Explosions woke us up an hour ago and are still ongoing. At least 5 appliances on site and police have closed the road between the Magic Roundabout and Weel bridge."

Glilly P added: "Woke us up ... too, we are at the other end of town, hope no one has been hurt."

Humberside Fire and Rescue Tweeted: "We are currently attending a large fire in the Swinemoor Industrial Estate area of Beverley."

Humberside Police confirm there is a road closure in place between Weel Road and Grovehill Roundabout.

"Fire Brigade dealing with an incident in the Beck View Road area in Beverley," Humberside police have tweeted.

"Local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed until the incident has been resolved."

We'll bring you more when we have it.