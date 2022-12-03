TWO people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after escaping from a burning house in Scarborough in the early hours.

Fire crews from Scarborough, Filey and Sherburn were called to the fire at 4am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were able to extinguish the fire using hose jets.

"The two occupants were both able to evacuate the property and were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and rescue said.

"The cause is still under investigation."