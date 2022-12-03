A FIRE which completely destroyed the bedroom of a home in Ampleforth last night was caused by an 'unattended candle'.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue says the candle set a curtain alight. The fire then spread to the rest of the bedroom, causing '100 per cent fire damage to the room of origin and 50 per cent smoke damage to the rest of the property.'

Fire crews from Helmsley and Easingwold were called out to the fire at 9.44pm last night.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were able to put the flames out - but not before the bedroom had been ruined.