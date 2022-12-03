FORECASTERS say York may see its first snow of the winter on Friday as an Arctic blast brings sub-zero temperatures to the region.

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, currently says light snow is predicted to fall in the city from the early hours of Friday until late morning.

It says temperatures will fall to minus-3 during Thursday night, with a risk of frost and ice, and rise to a maximum of only 2C on Friday.

Forecasters say there could be more snow showers on Sunday in York before a slight rise in temperatures in following days turns snow to sleet.

BBC Weather said last night it excpected heavy snow showers on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Goathland, in the middle of the North York Moors, but it has now changed that forecast to light snow showers on Wednesday and Friday.