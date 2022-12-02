HEAVY snow showers are forecast to fall on the North York Moors next week as an Arctic blast sweeps the country.

BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, says there will be heavy snow showers for three days running in Goathland in the middle of the moors, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

It says sub-zero temperatures are expected overnight and they could struggle to rise above freezing by day, bringing the risk of frost and ice.

There could also be more widespread sleet and snow if a small polar low crosses the country.

Forecasters also expect light snow showers to fall over York early on Friday, and temperatures are not expected to rise above 3C for a week in the city.