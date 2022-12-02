A BUNGALOW in a North Yorkshrie town has been severely damaged by fire after being set alight by a burning sofa in the garden.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire happened at 11am yesterday in Woodlands Avenue, Tadcaster.
It said crews from Tadcaster and Acomb responded to a report of a fire to a sofa in the garden of residential premises, which then spread to the rear of the property and the roof.
It said the fire caused 70 per cent damage to the bungalow and internal smoke logging which also spread to adjoining properties through the roof space.
Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here