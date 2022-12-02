A BUNGALOW in a North Yorkshrie town has been severely damaged by fire after being set alight by a burning sofa in the garden.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire happened at 11am yesterday in Woodlands Avenue, Tadcaster.

It said crews from Tadcaster and Acomb responded to a report of a fire to a sofa in the garden of residential premises, which then spread to the rear of the property and the roof.

It said the fire caused 70 per cent damage to the bungalow and internal smoke logging which also spread to adjoining properties through the roof space.

Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the