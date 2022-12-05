SCHOOL days are meant to be the best days of your life - but what about school dinners?

We've been asking our readers to share their memories of school meals.

There seems to be a lot of recollections of custard - thick and bright yellow (and sometimes with a film on top). Either piping hot or freezing cold. Yes, we all remember those days!

We had a quick dip into our archives too and found these photos of school dinners at local schools over the years.

One photo shows teachers Tim Hodge and Tom Myers with pupils at Norton primary school enjoying their first Christmas dinner cooked on the premises for three years - back in 2012.

Our other two photos date from 2010.

The first is at Tadcaster Grammar and shows catering manager Maggie Broadhead with staff Jane Buckle and Linda Poulter.

Students at Tadcaster Grammar School were treated to a Forces Day lunch to coincide with Armistice Day.

The kitchen staff at the school served up tasty all-British menu and entered into the spirit of the occasion by decorating the canteen with Union Jacks and memorabilia.

Students tucked into such British delicacies as Montgomery's Mince and Dumplings, 633 Squadron Sausage and Mash, Churchill's Cheese and Onion Flan and Forces Fruity Roly Poly and Custard.

The second photo shows pupils at Clifton with Rawcliffe school in York tucking into healthy meals.

