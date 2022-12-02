TOP comedian Dawn French is heading to York as part of her UK tour next year.

The comedy star will be performing at York Barbican on September 16, 2023.

Following major demand for tickets, the Queen of comedy announced a host of new UK tour dates for her critically acclaimed live one-woman show, Dawn French Is A Huge Twat, for 2023.

Tickets are available from DawnFrenchOnTour.com.

The promoter said: "The hilarious and endearing sell-out show toured earlier this year to rave reviews and wall-to-wall standing ovations.

"Now, Dawn will return to the stage from September to November 2023, playing over 20 venues in many more parts of the country including several nights at the world-famous London Palladium."

In the show, titled Dawn French Is A Huge Twat, the award-winning actor, best-selling novelist and comedy legend invites audiences to join her on a whirlwind journey through some of the most embarrassing, misguided and undignified moments of her personal and professional life, deep-diving into the countless times she has demonstrated – in her own words – “a spectacular display of twattery”.

Announcing these 2023 shows, Dawn said: “Attention all twats! We grossly underestimated just how many glorious twats are out there, wanting this show, so here I come, the second leg of the tour. Wooohooo! I couldn’t be more chuffed if I were a chough. So now, stop nagging me on social media about the fact we missed your town…and get booking. I’m bringing my twat to a theatre near you, it’s futile to resist."

Dawn French Is A Huge Twat is written by Dawn French. The show is produced by PML & MGC and directed by Michael Grandage. Set and Costume Design by Lez Brotherston.

DAWN FRENCH UK TOUR 2023 dates:

7 – 10 September Northcott Theatre, Exeter

14 September Venue Cymru, Llandudno

16 September York Barbican

21 – 24 September London Palladium

28 September New Theatre, Oxford

29 – 30 September New Theatre, Cardiff

5 – 6 October Birmingham Hippodrome

8 October City Hall, Sheffield

14 October Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall

26 October Aberdeen Music Hall

27 October EICC, Edinburgh

29 October Glasgow Pavilion

2 November Bournemouth Pavilion

3 – 4 November Reading Hexagon

8 – 9 November Hall for Cornwall, Truro

16 November Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

17 November Victoria Hall, Stoke

18 November Buxton Opera House

19 November High Wycombe Swan

23 November Guildford, G Live

24 November Brighton Dome

25 November The Anvil, Basingstoke

26 November Theatre Royal, Bath