A MAN has got stuck putting up Christmas lights on a roof in a popular York suburb.

Emergency services were called out shortly after noon today (December 2) to reports of a man stranded on a rooftop in Clifton.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 12.12pm to Hornbeam Close not far from Clifton Backies.

A service spokesman said: "The crew from Huntington assisted a man who was on his property roof putting up christmas lights when his ladder fell, leaving him stuck.

"The crew then used the occupiers ladder to help the man down from the roof."