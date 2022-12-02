LEANNE Oliver has been snipping hair for two decades at her York barber's.

And this week she is celebrating with staff and customers.

To mark the business's 20th anniversary, they will be enjoying treats and a tipple and 20 per cent off hair cuts until Saturday December 10.

Leanne said: "We will be having a week long party from the 5th - 10th of December for all customers to help us celebrate with 20 per cent discount off all haircuts.

"Everyone is welcome to pop in for a sherry and a mince pie or a beer and cake."

She originally opened Mr Snips at 39 Yarburgh Way, Badger Hill, York, on December 4 2002.

She has a precious photo of that very day - her son Alfie visiting with his late grandad.

Four years ago, she moved a few doors down to number 23, into a former bakery.

She said: "We opened up a few doors down and rented for 16 years until the old bakery shop owners retired and decided to sell so we jumped at the chance to buy.

"I’ve only ever lost one member of staff and that was through Covid and the lockdown as she had a career change and went into caring."

Leanne says despite having three sons, she is not sure they will take on the business. "I have three boys and sadly no of them want to go into barbering."

