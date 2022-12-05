A York former teacher is today serving a prison sentence after he touched a student inappropriately at school.

Gavin Paul Smith’s career is in ruins and he will never teach again, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Philip Standfast, prosecuting, said Smith sexually touched and kissed a 16-year-old girl when he was supposed to be giving her extra tuition to help her pass exams.

Defence barrister Robin Frieze said Smith took full responsibility for what happened between him and the girl and did not seek to blame her in any way.

“He understands it was his role to protect her,” said Mr Frieze. “It is a fact he allowed this to happen. The consequences to him have been severe.”

Smith, 37, of York Road, Acomb, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual activity in breach of trust and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Judge Robin Mairs said: “He will not be working as a teacher. He cannot work as a volunteer or employee with children.”

He put Smith on the list of those disbarred from working with children or vulnerable adults and jailed him for six months.

“She was a vulnerable girl who was in your care as a teacher and you were aware of her vulnerabilities,” he told Smith.

“Your behaviour became inappropriate with her.”

He added: “None of this was without consent or against the will of (the girl).”

Smith was an intelligent man who knew what he was doing and that he shouldn’t be doing it, the court heard.

The judge also made an indefinite restraining order banning Smith from ever contacting the student again by any means.

Smith will be on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

In a personal statement, the girl said she found it difficult to trust anyone following Smith’s actions some years ago.

For years she has suffered from panic attacks and anxiety that affect her social life.

Her exam grades had suffered because Smith’s actions had affected her work. The judge praised her for the way she had dealt with her academic difficulties.

Mr Standfast said Smith was teaching at a Leeds school when the abuse happened.

The girl had been alone with Smith in a classroom outside normal teaching hours, when he had touched her and kissed her.

Mr Frieze said of Smith: “His life, of course, has changed. It is his own fault, he appreciates that.”

Smith had lost his career and his marriage and was now living in a rented room.

“He is contrite and self-critical,” said the defence barrister. “He has punished himself very substantially.”

Since losing his teaching career, he had found other employment.

“He is still a productive and useful member of society,” said Mr Frieze.