A NATIONAL campaign to support small businesses which takes place tomorrow has received backing from a York MP.

York Outer’s Julian Sturdy has been visiting a variety of small businesses in his constituency to support Small Business Saturday, which celebrates it’s 10th anniversary this year.

The MP says he regularly meets and engages with local businesses to learn more about the vital work they do, which helps inform the work that he does in Westminster.

Julian visited the Naburn Village Shop, which is opened three weeks ago. Already the shop in Front Street is expanding its offering from customer requests and is being well supported.

Next stop for Julian was Pattacakes Bakery in Dunnington where the MP spoke to the owners about their artisan bakery business.

Julian was particularly interested in discussing how the business navigated the pandemic as well as how they are finding the current economic environment.

Following his visits, the MP said: “As always, it is fantastic to support the Small Business Saturday initiative to highlight some of the great businesses we have in York

“It was reassuring the hear from both businesses that their communities really appreciated their services and were eager to shop local. We must not forget that these businesses also support an array on producers and supply chain businesses, so every penny spent really does go a long way in supporting the Yorkshire economy.



“I was also pleased to learn that businesses felt that customers were appreciative of their efforts to support the local community during the pandemic and were continuing to shop with them. The message of 'use it or risk losing it' seems to be key and I encourage residents wholeheartedly to shop with their local, independent businesses where they can.”

He added: “While Small Business Saturday is only one day, it is important to keep its message all year round. For now, I will be enjoying my haul of crumbles, cakes and mince pies this weekend before returning to Westminster on Monday!"

The nationwide event on December 3 will feature a host of small businesses running promotions and other things to raise awareness of small businesses to the community and the economy.

Last month, a Small Business Saturday campaign team also stopped off in York and Helmsley to raise awareness of the annual campaign.

Small Business Saturday celebrates small business success and encourages people to 'shop local' and support businesses in their communities. And organisers are calling for a significant show of support from across the nation, as small firms head into the crucial festive trading period.

Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK said: "Small businesses are the life and soul of our economy, society, and communities. But with everything they have been through, many are now really finding things tough as economic conditions worsen.

"Public support is urgently needed. We need to all show our favourite small businesses just how much we love and appreciate them this weekend and beyond. It can have a transformational impact.”