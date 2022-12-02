THERE will be an increased police presence in York city centre this weekend, officers have confirmed.

North Yorkshire Police is deploying extra officers to York this Saturday to ensure people feel safe.

Football supporters will be heading to the LNER Community Stadium to see York City take on Wrexham - and the York Christmas market is also expected to increase footfall in the city centre.

Additional resources will be deployed on foot and in vehicles to increase the police presence in the city.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, Andrew Godfrey, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “We’re well prepared for what is expected to be a busy Saturday for the force.

“People should expect to see an increased police presence but should feel reassured and not alarmed by this.

“I would urge members of the public to plan their journey and factor in time for possible congestion on the road network.”