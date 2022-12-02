SECURITY is to be beefed up outside a York nightclub, whilst being more discreet.

Jalou in Micklegate has gained planning approval for five CCTV cameras to replace existing cameras that were installed without consent.

The move follows a request from North Yorkshire police “as a security and control measure for the licensed premises,” as previously reported in The Press.

Jalou is a the former Church of St John the Evangelist, with sections dating back to the 12th Century.

The Grade II-listed building is located in the Central Historic Core Conservation Area and is described council planners as “a particularly important building of more than special interest.”

The five cameras would be installed across the north, west and south elevations of the church, replacing six existing cameras, which are white and boxy.

The new cameras will be smaller and black and better to minimise their impact on the historic fabric of the building.

Planners concluded: “The proposals will result in an improvement to the appearance of the building and will not impact on the Conservation area, or the setting of the Listed Building, so as such are supported.”

Jalou opened in 2017 following a £1.1million refurbishment of the former Parish Club.

It ceased being a church in 1934 and became a bar in 2005.