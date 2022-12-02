MEMBERS of the public York are being asked to stay alert this winter, as large numbers visit the city to celebrate the festive season.

To support those living, working in and visiting the city centre, Counter Terrorism Policing North East, North Yorkshire Police and City of York Council are urging members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and report anything that doesn’t seem right.

Like York, many other cities across the UK are taking appropriate, precautionary steps to deter terrorists and to promote vigilance. When combined, physical security measures, widespread public awareness and support helps to keep towns and cities safe by making them a less attractive target for terrorists.

Detective Superintendent Matt Davison, the Regional Head of Protect and Prepare at Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “The authorities in York are always proactive about protecting the safety of people visiting, living and working in the city, especially in the run up to Christmas.

“In addition to protective security barriers, increased police patrols and the work of counter terrorism officers, members of the public can also do their bit by reporting any suspicious activity or behaviour.

Anti terror barriers in York (Image: Newsquest)

“Unfortunately, the threat from terrorism remains very real, and recent incidents demonstrate that attacks can happen anywhere, and without warning. We need people to be our eyes and ears and to help keep each other safe.

“What we’re asking is simple. Stay alert and trust your instincts. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, please report it. Don’t assume someone else will make that call or worry you’re wasting our time. We’d rather receive multiple reports than none at all, and your actions could save lives.”

The threat to the UK from terrorism is currently at ‘Substantial’, which means an attack is likely.

Senior Commander for York, Superintendent Fran Naughton from North Yorkshire Police said that although there is no specific threat to York, police recognise that there is an increased footfall in the city leading up to Christmas.

Commander Naughton said: “North Yorkshire Police has detailed plans in place for protecting the public and these plans are constantly under review. We work closely with our colleagues in counter terrorism policing to ensure that our response falls in line with the national threat level.

“We will be increasing patrols at key times to ensure that local businesses, residents and individuals in York feel and remain safe.

“I would urge people in York to stay alert and trust your instincts. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, tell a police officer or call 999. Don’t assume someone else will do it.”

If you spot something suspicious, or think you might have useful information, please report to 0800 789 321, or at gov.uk/ACT.

In the case of an emergency, always call 999.