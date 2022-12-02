A MILLION pound-plus refurbishment has been approved for one of York’s most historic hotels.

Work is due to start on the restoration of Lady Anne Middleton’s House in Skeldergate in the New Year, with the 12-week project expected to see the newly-refurbished bedrooms ready for Easter.

City of York planners have approved the scheme after bosses at Middletons Hotel revised plans to better reflect the heritage of the Grade II-listed house, built in 1829 as Anne Middletons Hospital.

The Georgian townhouse building will undergo a refurb of its 18 bedrooms and bathrooms, plus public spaces, with new furniture, better glazed windows and insulation, plus air-con and smart tvs.

Daniel Thwaites promise an ‘understated and classic approach’ for the interior design, aiming to show existing period features with ‘a wow factor.’

Key bedrooms will also be named after the Middleton family.

The path outside Lady Anne, which leads to Skeldergate, will also be repaved in Yorkshire Stone flags to improve access.

Ahead of the refurbishment, the hotel will donate around 185 pieces of furniture to St Leonards Hospice’s shops, including mattresses, dressing tables, and mirrors.

Since Daniel Thwaites, a major hospitality and brewing business, bought Middletons in 2017, it has been undertaking a ‘sensitive’ refurbishment plan involving both bedrooms and public areas.

The past 3-4 years have seen the refurb of Cromwell House, originally an old sawmill, plus the two Sir Joseph Terry Alms Cottages.

Most recently, The Sawmill restaurant and the bar and lounge areas have also been upgraded.

Daniel Thwaites says the improvements better reflect the heritage of the building, rather than feature a standard design. The refurbishment of the Lady Anne building is simply the next step in the hotel’s long-term plan.

Adam Wardale, General Manager at Middletons, said: “The hotel is well known by many within the city, and after a tough few years for the hospitality industry, it’s great to be able to get back on track with the refurbishment.

“Revamping a historic building like Lady Anne, requires the right balance of high-end luxury and having compassion for the buildings character and past.

“To be able to invest money back into the building, whilst also supporting a local charity, feels incredibly special and we cannot wait to share the finished project with everyone.”

In assessing the planning application, submitted in August, City of York planning staff said revised plans that have been approved for the interior “would not lead to harm to the heritage significance of the listed building or its setting.”

The proposed external works would also “preserve and enhance the setting of the listed buildings within the hotel site.”

The planners concluded the latest scheme “would preserve the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building.”