Four men have been jailed in separate cases before York Magistrates Court recently.

Jamie Christopher Andrew Owens, 35, of no fixed address, was jailed for four weeks for theft of gin from Marks and Spencer and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Luke Anthony Fletcher, 25, of no fixed address, was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to carrying a five-inch piece of sharply pointed plastic as an offensive weapon in York Hospital and causing criminal damage to a cell mattress in Fulford Road Police Station, both on October 11 and assaulting a police emergency worker and criminal damage in Turpin Court, York, on October 15. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer.

Jamie Adam Kendra, 39, of Gale Lane, Acomb, was jailed for a year after he pleaded guilty to causing a woman actual bodily harm. He was ordered to pay her £500 and made subject to an indefinite restraining order to protect the woman.

Jaimee Leigh Reilly, 22, of Far Moss, Selby, was jailed for 10 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing from B&M and Boots, both in Selby, and possessing crack cocaine. He was ordered to pay £68.50 compensation.