THE number of Covid patients being treated at hospitals in the York trust has dropped, new figures show.

The NHS England data shows the number of people being treated at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust for Covid-19 by 8am on Wednesday (November 30) was down to 86 from 103 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 40 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 143.

Across England there were 4,964 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30, with 128 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 32 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27 per cent.