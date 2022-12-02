Recent cases before York and North Yorkshire magistrates included a cat owner who was banned from keeping animals for life.

John William Chinchen, 40, of West Garth, Sherburn near Malton, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 300 hours’ unpaid work and 20 days’ rehabilitation activities after he admitted dangerous riding of a motorcycle in Pickering, riding it while disqualified and without insurance and failure to stop when ordered to do so by a police officer.

He was also disqualified for a further three years and ordered to take an extended driving test before riding or driving alone again. He must pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Paul Crampton, 33, of Pateley Place, Holgate, was banned from keeping animals for life after he pleaded guilty to animal neglect to a cat by failure to provide veterinary treatment for an ulcerated and infected leg.

He was made subject to a community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £400 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.

Donna Marie Capuvanno, 51, was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition she does 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and observe a 12-month ban from Monks Cross Shopping Centre.

Capuvanno, of Bryanstone Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty to three charges of shop theft and one of possessing shoplifted items. She was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.