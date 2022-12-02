CHILDREN at a York school are making the final preparations for one of their biggest performances of the year.

The pupils at Archbishop Holgate’s CE School in Badger Hill in the city, are getting ready for their annual carol service in York Minster.

The school is expecting hundreds of pupils, parents, governors and members of the community to attend what is one of the highlights of the school year.

The service is a mixture of carols, readings, dramatic performances and sung pieces performed by the schools’ many choirs of all ages. There will also be a piece sung by a massed choir of pupils from ten primary schools, many of which are connected to Archbishop Holgate’s.

The school is also delighted to again have a Community choir of staff, parents, governors and individuals connected with the Pathfinder Multi Academy Trust. All of the drama pieces have been especially written for the service and explore the themes within the Christmas story, especially those of kingship.

The school is delighted that this year that the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, will be preaching.

Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell (Image: Newsquest)

They hope that the congregation will enjoy the Christmas service, entitled The King in a Manger, with its blend of traditional and modern elements. The school is also delighted that the whole York Civic party will be attending the service. This includes the Lord Mayor and the Sheriff, as well as their consorts.

All are welcome to attend the service at York Minster on Wednesday (December 7) at 7.30pm - doors open from 7pm.

For further details, please contact the school on 01904 411341 or email reception@ahs.pmat.academy