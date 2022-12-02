A popular Italian restaurant in Harrogate has doubled in size.

Pranzo Italian on Cold Bath road has taken on a lease on the former hairdressers next door to create a space that will seat an additional 25 guests yet still keep its intimate charm.

Pranzo has become a local staple for authentic southern Italian cuisine and carefully selected imported wine.

The expansion has also allowed for a sealed-off private dining area at the back of the restaurant with stunning decor, perfect for small gatherings.

Owner, founder and chef Marco Greco is looking forward to the next stage in Pranzo's journey.

Marco said: "Our Harrogate restaurant was a small intimate venue that was always fully booked. This expansion means more people can enjoy the traditional Calabrese food I grew up with, a combination of quality produce we source from Southern Italy, imported wines and homemade pasta.

"It's a great addition for Pranzo and even greater for our loyal customers who can enjoy the experience more often."

Marco continued: "The hospitality industry has had a testing few years, this is something Pranzo Harrogate knows all too well. The restaurant opened its doors to Harrogate locals for the first time just before a national lockdown in 2020. Stephen Peace, operations manager, confirms that given the economic climate the restaurant evolved in, the Pranzo business model has been tested.

"Hospitality has and will always be a tough industry to be in. We focus heavily on quality produce and providing exceptional customer experience plus a lot of team training. Combined this has allowed us to remain in the top 2 restaurants in Harrogate, testament to the commitment we have for quality and consistency''.

The Harrogate restaurant recently celebrated 2 years in business. Their other restaurant in Ilkley, opened in 2018 and also serves fresh, homemade pasta to locals.

Pranzo Harrogate is currently ranked 2 out of 223 restaurants in Harrogate on Trip Advisor.