A WELL-KNOWN artist is to play a popular York venue as part of an upcoming Christmas tour.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will bring her Christmas Kitchen Disco tour to York next year.

The 2023 tour will come to York Barbican on Sunday, December 10.

It follows on from the huge success of the ‘Murder on The Dancefloor’ singer’s 2022 Kitchen Disco Tour in which she brought her lockdown online sensation from her kitchen to sold-out stages across the country.

The 2023 tour will feature hits from throughout Sophie’s career, as well as some very festive classics, all in her own seasonal disco style.

Earlier this year, Sophie brought her Instagram phenomenon to the stage for the first time to huge success, including a sold-out finale at the London Palladium.

The setlist featured disco classics such as, ‘All Night Long’ and ‘Dancing Queen’, as well as Sophie’s own floor-filling hits.

Sophie will also be releasing her seventh studio album in 2023.

Fans who pre-order the limited edition first come first served Signed CD format from the Official Store will get exclusive pre-sale access to tickets from December 5.

More information about the pre-sale can be found here.

General sale tickets will be available from Ticketmaster on December 7 at 10am.