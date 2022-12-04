IMPISH Christmas elves are back making mischief in York again this year.

The 'Elf on the Shelf' craze is popular once more - and many people are posting their photos on social media.

Every year from December 1, households across the country are visited by cheeky toy elves, who ‘spy’ on children and report their behaviour, both good and bad, back to Santa in the run-up to Christmas.

Parents are supposed to move the puppet around the house each day to create the illusion that he is popping up somewhere new.

The popular 'Elf on the Shelf' character has become a Christmas tradition for many families. Many families buy the branded Elf on the Shelf toy but also a range of look-a-like characters too.

We asked readers to share their photos of this year's elves - and it looks like the cheeky characters are in top form again!

We chortled at the photo sent in by Shania Carter of an elf 'trapped' in a window blind. No concern with elf and safety there, Shania!

Sandra Kasa introduced her elves to her family in a see through box with a red bow with the letters 'We are BACK!!!'.

Many readers shared photos of their elves by their Christmas trees - and some shared photos of their children meeting the toys for the first time this year.

Elves are back in town!

Thanks to everyone for their photos. We'd love to see what your mischievous elves are up to.

So please send us photos and stories of what your elves have been getting up to in your house in the York area.

