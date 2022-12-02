York’s only five-star hotel has won an award for having who could be the best housekeeper in the country.

Lisa Williams, executive housekeeper at The Grand, York beat finalists from top hotels The Ritz London, The Grand Brighton, The Royal National Hotel in London and Rockcliffe Hall at Darlington.

The award ‘Housekeeper of the Year’ was at The Caterer industry bible’s Hotel Cateys 2022 ceremony in London.

The Grand, York says the award highlights Lisa’s hard work in the hotel’s biggest department and her recognition in the industry nationally.

Lisa has also been ‘instrumental’ to The Grand and its recruitment and retention of staff, offering flexible working hours that allow mothers to take their kids to school or students juggling courses from York’s two universities.

In addition, Lisa has doubled her staff from 30 full-time to more than 50 part-time by using an app that allows gig workers to fill cleaning jobs whenever they can.

Simon Mahon, General Manager at the Grand, York, said: “This is an incredible achievement for Lisa and is a testament to her exceptional dedication. This is a position that is often overlooked but is pivotal in the smooth running of the hotel and guest experience.

“Lisa has run the housekeeping department at The Grand, York since 2020, and has consistently managed her team who work around the clock, 365 days a year to ensure the highest levels of cleanliness and luxury within the hotel.”

This accolade follows other recent awards to The Grand, York.

They include: 'Hotel of the Year- Group at the Catey's 2022; 'Best Afternoon Tea' and the Conde Naste Johansens Award for Excellence 2022 and Winner of the Delifresh Competition 2022 for Young Chef of the Year, which went to Harry Blades.