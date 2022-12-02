A POPULAR theatre in York has announced its pantomime show for 2023 - featuring a panto favourite.

The team at York Theatre Royal has announced plans for their 2023 Christmas pantomime - the timeless, family favourite Jack and the Beanstalk.

The show will be another co-production with Evolution and will run from December 8 2023 to January 7 2024.

Back again will be panto favourite Robin Simpson. Robin, who was nominated for a 2021 British Pantomime Award for his role in Cinderella in York, will be returning as the Dame. Further casting will be announced in 2023.

Chief executive Tom Bird said: “We’re overjoyed to be working with Evolution again on another spectacular pantomime for 2023. Jack and the Beanstalk is such a well-loved story and we can’t wait to bring our fresh new take on it."

Tickets for the show are on sale from 2pm today (December 2) and can be purchased on the York Theatre Royal website or by calling the box office on 01904 623568.