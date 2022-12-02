A MAN who died after falling while at work in York suffered a blunt head injury.

An inquest was opened today in Northallerton (December 2) into the death of Jonathan Alan James Morris who sustained serious injuries during a fall involving a raised platform while at work in Bishopthorpe Road on November 1.

Mr Morris died days later in hospital on November 6.

READ MORE: Woman on roof in North Yorkshire - emergency crews called in

Assistant coroner, Richard Watson, said that 34-year-old Mr Morris of Kentmere Avenue in Seacroft, Leeds, was working at the Chocolate Works development when the incident took place.

He opened and adjourned the inquest into Mr Morris's death until a later date.

READ MORE: This popular York school has reason to celebrate

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said previously: "North Yorkshire Police has now taken primacy in the investigation, although it remains a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive."

She said the investigation remained ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident, and whether or not any offences had been committed.

"We are not in a position to release any further details at this time," she added.

The Press reported on the day of the incident how a resident had seen an air ambulance helicopter land at a site south of The Residence at the Chocolate Works development, where building work was underway.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said then that it was called to the scene after reports that someone had fallen from a platform, and a man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance.

The HSE said then that it was investigating the incident.