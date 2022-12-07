ORGANISATIONS in York have expressed concern of a rise of more than 250 per cent in people requesting advice on debt relief in the city.

Citizens Advice York has confirmed that it has seen a seen a 261 per cent increase in people wanting advice on debt relief orders this year. These orders are a mechanism whereby up to £30,000 of debt can be written off dependant on certain criteria.

Fiona McCulloch, chief executive at Citizens Advice York, said the team are encouraging people to seek help in December, as it’s a bit quieter, is a very good time to tackle finances head on and go into Christmas with a "clear head and a lighter heart."

Fiona said: "Traditionally we have always seen a big decline in the amount of people we see who are seeking advice on debt and finances in December.

"We’ve always put it down to people wanting to forget about problems and enjoy the festive season. This also tends to go hand-in-hand with a much freer attitude to spending.

"As you can imagine this leads to an enormous increase in people seeking our help with their finances in January.

"Anxiety can peak between Christmas and New Year and this is a good way to make sure that the whole Christmas period can be enjoyed."

Meanwhile, York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, has hit out at the Government for not offering substantial financial support the residents.

Maskell said: "Poverty is biting hard, and people in York and across the country are finding it more difficult to balance the books, many for the first time in their lives.

"While the multi-millionaire Government, including the Prime Minister, sit on their wealth, people in the real world trying to make ends meet are choosing which bills to pay, if they eat or switch their heating on.

“Poverty is solely a political choice, one fast-tracked by this Tory Government. The first signs of a decent government is one that protects people from going into the red, what a different story people would have if Labour were in power today.

“People have been badly failed. Anyone struggling right now should seek help, as debt relief orders recognise the straightened conditions that people face.

"I am here to help, as are York’s advice organisations like Citizens Advice York or Christians Against Poverty, Older Citizens Advocacy or AgeUK. Don’t struggle alone, I will do all I can to support everyone to get through this, together.”

For support with managing your money, visit the Citizens Advice York website. Here you will be able to find a budget calculator, which takes around 30 minutes to complete and can give you a good feel of how you are managing your money.

Alternatively, you can call the team on 0808 278 7895 between 10am and 4pm, Monday - Thursday.