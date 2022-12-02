Pop icon Sir Elton John has been announced as the first headline act for Glastonbury Festival next summer.

The show will mark the Rocket Man's last ever UK date for his farewell tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road.

Sir Elton John will close the festival on Sunday, June 25 as he takes to the Pyramid Stage with promises of a spectacular show.

Sharing the exciting news, festival organiser Emily Eavis said: "It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first-ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year.

We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour. pic.twitter.com/tpylanY1Rh — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) December 2, 2022

"This will be the final UK show of Elton's last-ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs"

The singer had previously hinted that "one final date" would be announced for his last tour, with some guessing the iconic festival be named.

Sir John is the first act to be announced for Glastonbury 2023, with many curious as to who else will headline the festival.

With band Artic Monkeys was rumoured after they released their latest album in October of this year.

As well as pop sensation Harry Styles who is currently on his own world tour.

Tickets to Glastonbury 2023 went on sale last month and sold out within moments.